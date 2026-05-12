Working With Weasels: 20th Civil Engineering Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Garrett Cothran, a pavement and construction equipment operator assigned to the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron, poses for a portrait at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, May 8, 2026. Cothran was named the 20th Fighter Wing’s “Weasel of the Week” for the week of May 4-8, 2026 in recognition of his contributions to the wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)