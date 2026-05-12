U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Garrett Cothran, a pavement and construction equipment operator assigned to the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron, poses for a portrait at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, May 8, 2026. Cothran was named the 20th Fighter Wing’s “Weasel of the Week” for the week of May 4-8, 2026 in recognition of his contributions to the wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 16:31
|Photo ID:
|9682121
|VIRIN:
|260508-F-AC305-3779
|Resolution:
|1489x2233
|Size:
|871.03 KB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Working With Weasels: 20th Civil Engineering Squadron [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Max J. Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.