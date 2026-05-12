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    Working With Weasels: 20th Civil Engineering Squadron [Image 6 of 6]

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    Working With Weasels: 20th Civil Engineering Squadron

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Garrett Cothran, a pavement and construction equipment operator assigned to the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron, poses for a portrait at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, May 8, 2026. Cothran was named the 20th Fighter Wing’s “Weasel of the Week” for the week of May 4-8, 2026 in recognition of his contributions to the wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 16:31
    Photo ID: 9682121
    VIRIN: 260508-F-AC305-3779
    Resolution: 1489x2233
    Size: 871.03 KB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Working With Weasels: 20th Civil Engineering Squadron [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Max J. Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Working With Weasels: 20th Civil Engineering Squadron
    Working With Weasels: 20th Civil Engineering Squadron
    Working With Weasels: 20th Civil Engineering Squadron
    Working With Weasels: 20th Civil Engineering Squadron
    Working With Weasels: 20th Civil Engineering Squadron
    Working With Weasels: 20th Civil Engineering Squadron

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    Air Combat Command
    20th Fighter Wing
    20th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Immersions
    Recognition

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