Working With Weasels: 20th Civil Engineering Squadron

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U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin D. Hicok, left, 20th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. David Hardy, right, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, present a morale shirt to Staff Sgt. Garrett Cothran, a pavement and construction equipment operator assigned to the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron, during a work site visit at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, May 8, 2026. Cothran received the shirt for being named the 20th FW’s “Weasel of the Week” in recognition of his contributions to the wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)