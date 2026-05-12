Working With Weasels: 20th Civil Engineering Squadron

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20th Fighter Wing leaders and pavement and construction equipment operators assigned to the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron pose for a group photo during a work site visit at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, May 8, 2026. 20th Fighter Wing leaders visited the site to familiarize themselves with 20th CES pavement and construction equipment operations by trying their hand at driving construction equipment, holding discussions with Airmen, and recognizing the wing’s “Weasel of the Week” awardee. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)