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    Working With Weasels: 20th Civil Engineering Squadron [Image 4 of 6]

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    Working With Weasels: 20th Civil Engineering Squadron

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle 

    20th Fighter Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. David Hardy, right, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, operates an excavator during a visit to a 20th Civil Engineer Squadron work site at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, May 8, 2026. 20th Fighter Wing leaders visited the site to familiarize themselves with 20th CES pavement and construction equipment operations by trying their hand at driving construction equipment, holding discussions with Airmen, and recognizing the wing’s “Weasel of the Week” awardee. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 16:31
    Photo ID: 9682117
    VIRIN: 260508-F-AC305-3376
    Resolution: 2515x1677
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Working With Weasels: 20th Civil Engineering Squadron [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Max J. Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Working With Weasels: 20th Civil Engineering Squadron
    Working With Weasels: 20th Civil Engineering Squadron
    Working With Weasels: 20th Civil Engineering Squadron
    Working With Weasels: 20th Civil Engineering Squadron
    Working With Weasels: 20th Civil Engineering Squadron
    Working With Weasels: 20th Civil Engineering Squadron

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    Air Combat Command
    20th Fighter Wing
    20th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Immersions
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