USACE shares conceptual flood risk reduction alternatives with Princeville residents

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Kent Tranter, project manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Princeville General Reevaluation Report study, briefs residents on conceptual flood risk reduction alternatives during a public meeting in Princeville, North Carolina, May 12, 2026. The meeting focused on sharing updates on hydrologic and hydraulic modeling and discussing preliminary concepts intended to reduce flood risk within the historic town. (U.S. Army photo by Ernest Henry)