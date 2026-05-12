Kent Tranter, project manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Princeville General Reevaluation Report study, briefs residents on conceptual flood risk reduction alternatives during a public meeting in Princeville, North Carolina, May 12, 2026. The meeting focused on sharing updates on hydrologic and hydraulic modeling and discussing preliminary concepts intended to reduce flood risk within the historic town. (U.S. Army photo by Ernest Henry)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 11:40
|Photo ID:
|9681231
|VIRIN:
|260512-A-XB412-2724
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|7 MB
|Location:
|PRINCEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE shares conceptual flood risk reduction alternatives with Princeville residents [Image 5 of 5], by Ernest Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.