USACE shares conceptual flood risk reduction alternatives with Princeville residents

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Kent Tranter, project manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Princeville General Reevaluation Report study, discusses conceptual flood risk reduction alternatives with residents during a public meeting in Princeville, North Carolina, May 12, 2026. The meeting highlighted preliminary concepts and modeling currently under evaluation as part of the ongoing effort to reduce flooding in the historic community. (U.S. Army photo by Ernest Henry)