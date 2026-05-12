USACE shares conceptual flood risk reduction alternatives with Princeville residents

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U.S. Army Corps of Engineers personnel speak with Princeville residents during a flood risk reduction meeting in Princeville, North Carolina, May 12, 2026. The meeting provided updates on conceptual flood risk reduction alternatives currently under evaluation as part of the ongoing Princeville General Reevaluation Report study. The effort is focused on reducing flood risk in the historic town while continuing coordination with residents and stakeholders. (U.S. Army photo by Ernest Henry)