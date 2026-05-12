USACE shares conceptual flood risk reduction alternatives with Princeville residents

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Kent Tranter, project manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Princeville General Reevaluation Report study, discusses conceptual flood risk reduction alternatives during a public meeting in Princeville, North Carolina, May 12, 2026. The alternatives presented are part of an ongoing planning effort evaluating potential approaches to reduce flooding in the historic community. (U.S. Army photo by Ernest Henry)