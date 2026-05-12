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    USACE shares conceptual flood risk reduction alternatives with Princeville residents [Image 5 of 5]

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    USACE shares conceptual flood risk reduction alternatives with Princeville residents

    PRINCEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Ernest Henry 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Kent Tranter, project manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Princeville General Reevaluation Report study, discusses conceptual flood risk reduction alternatives during a public meeting in Princeville, North Carolina, May 12, 2026. The alternatives presented are part of an ongoing planning effort evaluating potential approaches to reduce flooding in the historic community. (U.S. Army photo by Ernest Henry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 11:40
    Photo ID: 9681221
    VIRIN: 260512-A-XB412-8949
    Resolution: 6204x4540
    Size: 5.76 MB
    Location: PRINCEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USACE shares conceptual flood risk reduction alternatives with Princeville residents [Image 5 of 5], by Ernest Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USACE shares conceptual flood risk reduction alternatives with Princeville residents
    USACE shares conceptual flood risk reduction alternatives with Princeville residents
    USACE shares conceptual flood risk reduction alternatives with Princeville residents
    USACE shares conceptual flood risk reduction alternatives with Princeville residents
    USACE shares conceptual flood risk reduction alternatives with Princeville residents

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    TAGS

    flood risk management
    Wilmington District
    community engagement
    Princeville
    North Carolina

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