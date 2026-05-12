Tamara Murphy, chief of engineering for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Bret Walters, chief of Planning, Programs and Project Management Division, speak with a resident during a Princeville General Reevaluation Report meeting in Princeville, North Carolina, May 12, 2026. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers personnel met with community members to answer questions and provide clarification on conceptual flood risk reduction alternatives currently under evaluation. (U.S. Army photo by Ernest Henry)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 11:40
|Photo ID:
|9681219
|VIRIN:
|260512-A-XB412-8914
|Resolution:
|6780x4408
|Size:
|5.58 MB
|Location:
|PRINCEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE shares conceptual flood risk reduction alternatives with Princeville residents [Image 5 of 5], by Ernest Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.