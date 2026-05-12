USACE shares conceptual flood risk reduction alternatives with Princeville residents

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Tamara Murphy, chief of engineering for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Bret Walters, chief of Planning, Programs and Project Management Division, speak with a resident during a Princeville General Reevaluation Report meeting in Princeville, North Carolina, May 12, 2026. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers personnel met with community members to answer questions and provide clarification on conceptual flood risk reduction alternatives currently under evaluation. (U.S. Army photo by Ernest Henry)