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    Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness [Image 14 of 14]

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    Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Airmen receive a post-training brief during Operation Deterrent Viking at the Baumholder Military Training Area, Germany, May 7, 2026. EOD forces provide full-spectrum response capability to incidents involving chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear hazards during contingency operations. Exercises like Deterrent Viking validate a unit's ability to scale that response across multiple squadrons from across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 09:52
    Photo ID: 9680849
    VIRIN: 260507-F-VH914-2001
    Resolution: 5551x3693
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness
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    Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness
    Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness
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    Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness
    Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness
    Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness
    Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness
    Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness
    Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness
    Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness

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    EOD, training, readiness, tactical, Baumholder, joint force

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