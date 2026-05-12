Airmen receive a post-training brief during Operation Deterrent Viking at the Baumholder Military Training Area, Germany, May 7, 2026. EOD forces provide full-spectrum response capability to incidents involving chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear hazards during contingency operations. Exercises like Deterrent Viking validate a unit's ability to scale that response across multiple squadrons from across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 09:52
|Photo ID:
|9680849
|VIRIN:
|260507-F-VH914-2001
|Resolution:
|5551x3693
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness
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