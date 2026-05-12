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    Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness [Image 11 of 14]

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    Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Granata, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight team leader, adjusts his helmet after a drone swarm exercise during Operation Deterrent Viking on the Baumholder Military Training Area, Germany, May 7, 2026. EOD technicians employ specialized tools including robotics, X-ray and radiation detection equipment, as exercises like Deterrent Viking continue to evolve alongside emerging threats, most recently incorporating live drone swarm operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 09:52
    Photo ID: 9680824
    VIRIN: 260507-F-VH914-1245
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness
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    Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness
    Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness
    Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness
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    Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness
    Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness
    Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness
    Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness
    Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness
    Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness
    Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness

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    EOD, training, readiness, tactical, Baumholder, joint force

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