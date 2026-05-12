Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Granata, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight team leader, adjusts his helmet after a drone swarm exercise during Operation Deterrent Viking on the Baumholder Military Training Area, Germany, May 7, 2026. EOD technicians employ specialized tools including robotics, X-ray and radiation detection equipment, as exercises like Deterrent Viking continue to evolve alongside emerging threats, most recently incorporating live drone swarm operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)