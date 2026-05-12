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    Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness [Image 13 of 14]

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    Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dallin Gottfredson, right, and Senior Airman Cameroon Poe, 786th CES explosive ordnance device flight team members, secure weapons from a cache for disposal, during Deterrent Viking on the Baumholder Military Training Area, Germany, May 7, 2026. Experts estimate that 10% of the 1.6 million bombs dropped on Germany by Allied forces during World War II never detonated, underscoring why EOD proficiency in the European theater remains as critical today as it was decades ago. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 09:52
    Photo ID: 9680846
    VIRIN: 260507-F-VH914-1324
    Resolution: 5404x3596
    Size: 3.42 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness
    Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness
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    Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness
    Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness
    Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness
    Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness
    Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness
    Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness
    Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness

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    EOD, training, readiness, tactical, Baumholder, joint force

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