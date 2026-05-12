Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dallin Gottfredson, right, and Senior Airman Cameroon Poe, 786th CES explosive ordnance device flight team members, secure weapons from a cache for disposal, during Deterrent Viking on the Baumholder Military Training Area, Germany, May 7, 2026. Experts estimate that 10% of the 1.6 million bombs dropped on Germany by Allied forces during World War II never detonated, underscoring why EOD proficiency in the European theater remains as critical today as it was decades ago. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)