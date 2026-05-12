Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Granata, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight team leader, simulates removing a landmine from a shelter during Deterrent Viking on the Baumholder Military Training Area, Germany, May 7, 2026. EOD forces provide full-spectrum response capability to incidents involving chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear hazards during contingencies, and exercises like this one validate a unit's ability to scale that response across multiple squadrons from across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)