U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Granata, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight team leader, simulates removing a landmine from a shelter during Deterrent Viking on the Baumholder Military Training Area, Germany, May 7, 2026. EOD forces provide full-spectrum response capability to incidents involving chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear hazards during contingencies, and exercises like this one validate a unit's ability to scale that response across multiple squadrons from across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 09:52
|Photo ID:
|9680844
|VIRIN:
|260507-F-VH914-1298
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.51 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness
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