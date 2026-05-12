Allied and partner nation Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians watch the controlled detonation of explosives during Deterrent Viking on the Baumholder Military Training Area, Germany, May 7, 2026. Training alongside units from across the European theater allowed technicians to practice integrating augmented forces, a key component of executing EOD operations at a large scale during contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 09:52
|Photo ID:
|9680816
|VIRIN:
|260507-F-VH914-1177
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.9 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness
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