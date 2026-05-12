Defuse, clear, enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness

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Allied and partner nation Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians watch the controlled detonation of explosives during Deterrent Viking on the Baumholder Military Training Area, Germany, May 7, 2026. Training alongside units from across the European theater allowed technicians to practice integrating augmented forces, a key component of executing EOD operations at a large scale during contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)