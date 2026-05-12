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    A legacy lives on [Image 5 of 5]

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    A legacy lives on

    CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    05.11.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    World War II Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Billie Ramsey parachuted into Chièvres Air Base, Belgium in 1944 after his plane was shot down by German forces. In 1999, Ramsey returned to Belgium to visit the crash site, which is now part of the city of Lens. Today, Billie Ramsey’s story continues to connect generations through a shared legacy of sacrifice, partnership and remembrance that still resonates at Chièvres Air Base more than eight decades later. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 05:42
    Photo ID: 9680421
    VIRIN: 260512-A-A0949-5001
    Resolution: 1122x1584
    Size: 581.47 KB
    Location: CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    Honoring our legacy, usag Benelux, World War II, armynewswire, Billie Ramsey, 424 Air Base squadron

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