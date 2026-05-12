A legacy lives on

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World War II Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Billie Ramsey parachuted into Chièvres Air Base, Belgium in 1944 after his plane was shot down by German forces. In 1999, Ramsey returned to Belgium to visit the crash site, which is now part of the city of Lens. Today, Billie Ramsey’s story continues to connect generations through a shared legacy of sacrifice, partnership and remembrance that still resonates at Chièvres Air Base more than eight decades later. (Courtesy Photo)