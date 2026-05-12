Members of the 424th Air Base Squadron welcomed great-granddaughter of U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Billie Ramsey on May 8, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. For members of the 424 ABS, Ramsey’s story represents more than a historical event, it’s an opportunity honor a legacy. (U.S. Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 05:42
|Photo ID:
|9680416
|VIRIN:
|260508-A-HE813-2014
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.38 MB
|Location:
|CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A legacy lives on [Image 5 of 5], by Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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