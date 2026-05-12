A legacy lives on

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Members of the 424th Air Base Squadron welcomed great-granddaughter of U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Billie Ramsey on May 8, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. For members of the 424 ABS, Ramsey’s story represents more than a historical event, it’s an opportunity honor a legacy. (U.S. Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)