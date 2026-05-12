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    A legacy lives on [Image 3 of 5]

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    A legacy lives on

    CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Kristin Savage 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Members of the 424th Air Base Squadron welcomed great-granddaughter of U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Billie Ramsey on May 8, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. For members of the 424 ABS, Ramsey’s story represents more than a historical event, it’s an opportunity honor a legacy. (U.S. Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 05:42
    Photo ID: 9680416
    VIRIN: 260508-A-HE813-2014
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.38 MB
    Location: CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A legacy lives on [Image 5 of 5], by Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Honoring our legacy, usag Benelux, World War II, armynewswire, Billie Ramsey, 424 Air Base squadron

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