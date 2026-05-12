A legacy lives on

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Bella Ramsey, great-granddaughter or World War II veteran Sgt. Billie Ramsey attended an unveiling and rededication of the 424th Air Base Squadron “Ramsey Conference Room”, on May 8, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. More than 80 years after U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Billie Ramsey parachuted into occupied Belgium after his B-17F bomber, Skunkface, was shot down during World War II, his great-granddaughter, Bella Ramsey, returned to the same region to honor his legacy. (U.S. Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)