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    A legacy lives on [Image 1 of 5]

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    A legacy lives on

    CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Kristin Savage 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Bella Ramsey, great-granddaughter or World War II veteran Sgt. Billie Ramsey attended an unveiling and rededication of the 424th Air Base Squadron “Ramsey Conference Room”, on May 8, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. More than 80 years after U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Billie Ramsey parachuted into occupied Belgium after his B-17F bomber, Skunkface, was shot down during World War II, his great-granddaughter, Bella Ramsey, returned to the same region to honor his legacy. (U.S. Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 05:42
    Photo ID: 9680414
    VIRIN: 260507-A-HE813-8095
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A legacy lives on [Image 5 of 5], by Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Honoring our legacy, usag Benelux, World War II, armynewswire, Billie Ramsey, 424 Air Base squadron

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