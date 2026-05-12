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    A legacy lives on [Image 4 of 5]

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    A legacy lives on

    CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Kristin Savage 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    During a rededication ceremony, the 424th Air Base Squadron unveiled a hand-drawn portrait by Master Sgt. Anthony Colón Motos of World War II veteran U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Billie Ramsey, on May 8, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. The 424 ABS named the conference room after Ramsey who survived a plane crash and was being held as a prisoner of war, eventually escaping in 1945. (U.S. Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 05:42
    Photo ID: 9680418
    VIRIN: 260508-A-HE813-2019
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A legacy lives on [Image 5 of 5], by Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Honoring our legacy, usag Benelux, World War II, armynewswire, Billie Ramsey, 424 Air Base squadron

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