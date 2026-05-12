A legacy lives on

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During a rededication ceremony, the 424th Air Base Squadron unveiled a hand-drawn portrait by Master Sgt. Anthony Colón Motos of World War II veteran U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Billie Ramsey, on May 8, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. The 424 ABS named the conference room after Ramsey who survived a plane crash and was being held as a prisoner of war, eventually escaping in 1945. (U.S. Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)