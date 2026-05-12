A legacy lives on

Date Taken: 05.07.2026 Date Posted: 05.13.2026 05:42 Photo ID: 9680415 VIRIN: 260508-A-HE813-2007 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 4.04 MB Location: CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE

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