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    LANPAC 2026 Opens with Ceremony Highlighting Partnership and Innovation [Image 5 of 5]

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    LANPAC 2026 Opens with Ceremony Highlighting Partnership and Innovation

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Deneisha Owens-McParland 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Governor Josh Green, M.D., Governor of the State of Hawaii, delivers closing remarks at the 2026 Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exposition at the Sheraton Waikiki, May 12, 2026. Green emphasized the importance of military presence in Hawaii. (U.S. Army photo by Deneisha Owens-McParland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 19:48
    Photo ID: 9679950
    VIRIN: 260512-A-IP103-1045
    Resolution: 7123x4751
    Size: 12.09 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, LANPAC 2026 Opens with Ceremony Highlighting Partnership and Innovation [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Deneisha Owens-McParland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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