Governor Josh Green, M.D., Governor of the State of Hawaii, delivers closing remarks at the 2026 Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exposition at the Sheraton Waikiki, May 12, 2026. Green emphasized the importance of military presence in Hawaii. (U.S. Army photo by Deneisha Owens-McParland)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 19:48
|Photo ID:
|9679950
|VIRIN:
|260512-A-IP103-1045
|Resolution:
|7123x4751
|Size:
|12.09 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LANPAC 2026 Opens with Ceremony Highlighting Partnership and Innovation [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Deneisha Owens-McParland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LANPAC 2026 Opens with Ceremony Highlighting Partnership and Innovation
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