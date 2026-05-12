LANPAC 2026 Opens with Ceremony Highlighting Partnership and Innovation

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Governor Josh Green, M.D., Governor of the State of Hawaii, delivers closing remarks at the 2026 Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exposition at the Sheraton Waikiki, May 12, 2026. Green emphasized the importance of military presence in Hawaii. (U.S. Army photo by Deneisha Owens-McParland)