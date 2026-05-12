LANPAC 2026 Opens with Ceremony Highlighting Partnership and Innovation

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Retired Gen. Robert Brown, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President of the Association of the Army (AUSA), delivered opening remarks at the 2026 Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exposition at the Sheraton Waikiki, May 12, 2026. He discussed the theme, “Prevailing through transformation and innovation.” (U.S. Army photo by Deneisha Owens-McParland)