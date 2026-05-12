LANPAC 2026 Opens with Ceremony Highlighting Partnership and Innovation Your browser does not support the audio element.

HONOLULU — The 2026 Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exposition officially opened May 12 at the Sheraton Waikiki, bringing together military leaders, government officials, and international partners from across the Indo-Pacific region.



Sponsored annually by the Association of the United States Army and supported by United States Army Pacific, LANPAC serves as a premier forum for strengthening cooperation and addressing shared security challenges throughout the region.



The opening ceremony began with a traditional Hawaiian blessing from Mr. Kumu Ramsey Taum, founder and Kumu in Residence, who spoke about the meaning of aloha, emphasizing mutual respect, reciprocity, and the importance of giving and receiving. His remarks set a welcoming tone for the symposium and reflected Hawaii’s unique cultural spirit.



Gen. (retired) Robert Brown, president and chief executive officer of AUSA, delivered the opening remarks and underscored the importance of multinational partnerships in maintaining regional security.



“What an honor to be here,” Brown said. “Together we are building landpower that will deter aggression.”



Brown also highlighted this year’s symposium theme, “Prevailing through Transformation and Innovation,” emphasizing the need for modernization, adaptability, and collaboration among allied and partner nations.



During the ceremony, Gen. Ronald P. Clark, commanding general of USARPAC, announced the winners of the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge (PLFTRC), recognizing the United Kingdom team for taking top honors in the multinational competition.



“The PLFTRC marks the next step in our cooperation and partnership,” Clark said.



The challenge showcased the growing interoperability and teamwork among participating nations, reinforcing the symposium’s broader focus on collective readiness and regional cooperation. Clark presented awards to the United Kingdom representatives during the ceremony.



Josh Green closed the ceremony by welcoming attendees back to Hawaii and emphasizing the strong relationship between the local community and the military.



“It’s so fantastic for AUSA and LANPAC to be here in Hawaii again,” Green said. “The military is a central part of our ohana, our family. We are family, and it is an important part of our economy.”



LANPAC 2026 continues throughout the week with discussions focused on strengthening partnerships, advancing innovation, and improving integrated land operations across the United States Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility.