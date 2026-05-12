LANPAC 2026 Opens with Ceremony Highlighting Partnership and Innovation

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Gen. Ronald P. Clark, United States Army Pacific commanding general, announces the winners of the 2026 Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge (PLFTRC) during the 2026 Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exposition, which kicked off at the Sheraton Waikiki, May 12, 2026. LANPAC is an annual event sponsored by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) with the support of the United States Army Pacific (USARPAC). (U.S. Army photo by Deneisha Owens-McParland)