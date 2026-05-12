LANPAC 2026 Opens with Ceremony Highlighting Partnership and Innovation

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Mr. Kumu Ramsay Taum, Founder and Kumu in Residence, offers the blessing during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exposition at the Sheraton Waikiki, May 12, 2026. Taum spoke about the concepts of Aloha, giving and receiving, and reciprocity. (U.S. Army photo by Deneisha Owens-McParland)