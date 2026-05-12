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    LANPAC 2026 Opens with Ceremony Highlighting Partnership and Innovation [Image 1 of 5]

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    LANPAC 2026 Opens with Ceremony Highlighting Partnership and Innovation

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Deneisha Owens-McParland 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Mr. Kumu Ramsay Taum, Founder and Kumu in Residence, offers the blessing during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exposition at the Sheraton Waikiki, May 12, 2026. Taum spoke about the concepts of Aloha, giving and receiving, and reciprocity. (U.S. Army photo by Deneisha Owens-McParland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 19:48
    Photo ID: 9679941
    VIRIN: 260512-A-IP103-1015
    Resolution: 7780x5189
    Size: 11.88 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, LANPAC 2026 Opens with Ceremony Highlighting Partnership and Innovation [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Deneisha Owens-McParland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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