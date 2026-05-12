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    346th AES welcoming [Image 7 of 9]

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    346th AES welcoming

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 346th Air Expeditionary Squadron observe his unit’s coin at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, April 2, 2026. The 346th AES supported joint interactions between U.S. military forces deployed to the Caribbean and the Puerto Rico Air National Guard in support of Department of War-directed operations and national priorities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 15:45
    Photo ID: 9679325
    VIRIN: 260401-Z-QU148-1010
    Resolution: 7050x4700
    Size: 22.56 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 346th AES welcoming [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Victor Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

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