346th AES welcoming

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Orlando Soto, state command chief master sergeant, Joint Forces Headquarter, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, addresses airmen assigned to the 346th Air Expeditionary Squadron, at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, April 2, 2026. The 346th AES supported joint interactions between U.S. military forces deployed to the Caribbean and the Puerto Rico Air National Guard in support of Department of War-directed operations and national priorities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria A. Jewett)