346th AES welcoming

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alexis Juarbe, commander of the 346th Air Expeditionary Squadron, addresses airmen assigned to the 346th Air Expeditionary Squadron at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, April 2, 2026. The 346th AES supported joint interactions between U.S. military forces deployed to the Caribbean and the Puerto Rico Air National Guard in support of Department of War-directed operations and national priorities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria A. Jewett)