346th AES welcoming

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. José Navarro, first sergeant, 346th Air Expeditionary Squadron, utilizes a light assembly as a visual metaphor to represent the airmen's duty while deployed at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, April 2, 2026. The 346th AES supported joint interactions between U.S. military forces deployed to the Caribbean and the Puerto Rico Air National Guard in support of Department of War-directed operations and national priorities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria A. Jewett)