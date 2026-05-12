346th AES welcoming

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U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Carlos Perez, plans and integration superintendent with the 156th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, turns the light off as a visual metaphor to represent the airmen's end of duty at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, April 2, 2026. The 346th AES supported joint interactions between U.S. military forces deployed to the Caribbean and the Puerto Rico Air National Guard in support of Department of War-directed operations and national priorities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria A. Jewett)