U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joseph Peterson, 48th Rescue Squadron cyber transport technician, pilots a small unmanned aircraft system during an exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. The exercise tested the installation’s ability to detect and respond to simulated chemical attacks delivered by drones while coordinating with multiple response teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 19:33
|Photo ID:
|9677443
|VIRIN:
|260511-F-AR459-1002
|Resolution:
|5654x3762
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First-ever CBRN sUAS exercise kicks off Mosaic Lightning 26-2 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.