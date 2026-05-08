355th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Man Transportable Robotic System Increment II robot picks up a simulated small unmanned aircraft system during an exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. The explosive ordinance disposal team and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear team were able to quickly coordinate together to secure the sUAS during Mosaic Lightning 26-2, a base-wide exercise that tested Airmen’s readiness skills and demonstrated their ability to maintain the mission while responding to various scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 19:33
|Photo ID:
|9677442
|VIRIN:
|260507-F-AR459-1005
|Resolution:
|5252x3494
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First-ever CBRN sUAS exercise kicks off Mosaic Lightning 26-2 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.