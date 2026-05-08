(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First-ever CBRN sUAS exercise kicks off Mosaic Lightning 26-2 [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    First-ever CBRN sUAS exercise kicks off Mosaic Lightning 26-2

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd 

    355th Wing

    355th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Man Transportable Robotic System Increment II robot picks up a simulated small unmanned aircraft system during an exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. The explosive ordinance disposal team and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear team were able to quickly coordinate together to secure the sUAS during Mosaic Lightning 26-2, a base-wide exercise that tested Airmen’s readiness skills and demonstrated their ability to maintain the mission while responding to various scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 19:33
    Photo ID: 9677442
    VIRIN: 260507-F-AR459-1005
    Resolution: 5252x3494
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First-ever CBRN sUAS exercise kicks off Mosaic Lightning 26-2 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First-ever CBRN sUAS exercise kicks off Mosaic Lightning 26-2
    First-ever CBRN sUAS exercise kicks off Mosaic Lightning 26-2
    First-ever CBRN sUAS exercise kicks off Mosaic Lightning 26-2
    First-ever CBRN sUAS exercise kicks off Mosaic Lightning 26-2
    First-ever CBRN sUAS exercise kicks off Mosaic Lightning 26-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery