A small unmanned aircraft system releases a simulated chemical during Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. Exercises like Mosaic Lightning 26-2 help prepare Airmen to counter evolving threats while showcasing the innovation and talent already present within the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 19:33
|Photo ID:
|9677440
|VIRIN:
|260507-F-AR459-1003
|Resolution:
|4732x3148
|Size:
|654.37 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First-ever CBRN sUAS exercise kicks off Mosaic Lightning 26-2 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.