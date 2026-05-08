First-ever CBRN sUAS exercise kicks off Mosaic Lightning 26-2

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A small unmanned aircraft system releases a simulated chemical during Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. Exercises like Mosaic Lightning 26-2 help prepare Airmen to counter evolving threats while showcasing the innovation and talent already present within the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)