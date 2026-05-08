First-ever CBRN sUAS exercise kicks off Mosaic Lightning 26-2

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joseph Peterson, 48th Rescue Squadron cyber transport technician, prepares a small unmanned aircraft system before an exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. 355th Wing Drone Innovation Cell Airmen conducted the first-ever small unmanned aerial system exercise that simulated a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attack on a military installation, enhancing mission readiness across the base.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)