U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joseph Peterson, 48th Rescue Squadron cyber transport technician, prepares a small unmanned aircraft system before an exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. 355th Wing Drone Innovation Cell Airmen conducted the first-ever small unmanned aerial system exercise that simulated a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attack on a military installation, enhancing mission readiness across the base.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 19:33
|Photo ID:
|9677439
|VIRIN:
|260507-F-AR459-1001
|Resolution:
|5723x3808
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First-ever CBRN sUAS exercise kicks off Mosaic Lightning 26-2 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.