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    First-ever CBRN sUAS exercise kicks off Mosaic Lightning 26-2 [Image 1 of 5]

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    First-ever CBRN sUAS exercise kicks off Mosaic Lightning 26-2

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joseph Peterson, 48th Rescue Squadron cyber transport technician, prepares a small unmanned aircraft system before an exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. 355th Wing Drone Innovation Cell Airmen conducted the first-ever small unmanned aerial system exercise that simulated a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attack on a military installation, enhancing mission readiness across the base.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 19:33
    Photo ID: 9677439
    VIRIN: 260507-F-AR459-1001
    Resolution: 5723x3808
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, First-ever CBRN sUAS exercise kicks off Mosaic Lightning 26-2 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    First-ever CBRN sUAS exercise kicks off Mosaic Lightning 26-2
    First-ever CBRN sUAS exercise kicks off Mosaic Lightning 26-2
    First-ever CBRN sUAS exercise kicks off Mosaic Lightning 26-2
    First-ever CBRN sUAS exercise kicks off Mosaic Lightning 26-2
    First-ever CBRN sUAS exercise kicks off Mosaic Lightning 26-2

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