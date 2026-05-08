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    First-ever CBRN sUAS exercise kicks off Mosaic Lightning 26-2 [Image 3 of 5]

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    First-ever CBRN sUAS exercise kicks off Mosaic Lightning 26-2

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd 

    355th Wing

    The 355th Wing’s Drone Innovation Cell team stands for a group photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. The cell develops and manufactures drones designed to support operational requirements at a reduced cost. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 19:33
    Photo ID: 9677441
    VIRIN: 260507-F-AR459-1004
    Resolution: 5140x3420
    Size: 4.37 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, First-ever CBRN sUAS exercise kicks off Mosaic Lightning 26-2 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    First-ever CBRN sUAS exercise kicks off Mosaic Lightning 26-2
    First-ever CBRN sUAS exercise kicks off Mosaic Lightning 26-2
    First-ever CBRN sUAS exercise kicks off Mosaic Lightning 26-2
    First-ever CBRN sUAS exercise kicks off Mosaic Lightning 26-2
    First-ever CBRN sUAS exercise kicks off Mosaic Lightning 26-2

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