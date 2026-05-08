The 355th Wing’s Drone Innovation Cell team stands for a group photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. The cell develops and manufactures drones designed to support operational requirements at a reduced cost. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 19:33
|Photo ID:
|9677441
|VIRIN:
|260507-F-AR459-1004
|Resolution:
|5140x3420
|Size:
|4.37 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First-ever CBRN sUAS exercise kicks off Mosaic Lightning 26-2 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.