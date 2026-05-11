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    Airmen in the cockpit [Image 5 of 5]

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    Airmen in the cockpit

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexa Prieto-Velasco 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, perform various duties within the cockpit of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker over the Ozarks, May 5, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Alexa Prieto-Velasco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 16:08
    Photo ID: 9676928
    VIRIN: 260505-Z-NT229-1426
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen in the cockpit [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Alexa Prieto-Velasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A-10 gets refueled
    KC-135 Stratotanker refuels A-10
    Airmen perform duties in cockpit
    Cockpit at night
    Airmen in the cockpit

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    TAGS

    Cockpit
    185th ARW
    KC-135 Stratotanker

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