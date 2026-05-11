U.S. Airmen assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, perform various duties within the cockpit of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker over the Ozarks, May 5, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Alexa Prieto-Velasco)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 16:08
|Photo ID:
|9676928
|VIRIN:
|260505-Z-NT229-1426
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Airmen in the cockpit [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Alexa Prieto-Velasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.