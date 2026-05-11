Cockpit at night

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, perform various duties within the cockpit of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker over the Ozarks, May 5, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Alexa Prieto-Velasco)