A-10 gets refueled

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing refuels an A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 442d Fighter Wing over the Ozarks, May 5, 2026. Night flying allows aircrew to stay mission ready anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Monk)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 16:08
|Photo ID:
|9676923
|VIRIN:
|260505-Z-AR334-1075
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|5.13 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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