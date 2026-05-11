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    Airmen perform duties in cockpit [Image 3 of 5]

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    Airmen perform duties in cockpit

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Monk 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, perform various duties within the cockpit of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker over the Ozarks, May 5, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Monk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 16:08
    Photo ID: 9676926
    VIRIN: 260505-Z-AR334-1171
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen perform duties in cockpit [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Olivia Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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    KC-135 Stratotanker refuels A-10
    Airmen perform duties in cockpit
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    Airmen in the cockpit

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    Cockpit
    185th ARW
    KC-135 Stratotanker

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