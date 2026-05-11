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    KC-135 Stratotanker refuels A-10 [Image 2 of 5]

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    KC-135 Stratotanker refuels A-10

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Monk 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing refuels an A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 442d Fighter Wing over the Ozarks, May 5, 2026. Night flying allows aircrew to stay mission ready anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Monk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 16:08
    Photo ID: 9676925
    VIRIN: 260505-Z-AR334-1112
    Resolution: 5698x3804
    Size: 5.25 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 Stratotanker refuels A-10 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Olivia Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A-10 gets refueled
    KC-135 Stratotanker refuels A-10
    Airmen perform duties in cockpit
    Cockpit at night
    Airmen in the cockpit

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    TAGS

    A-10
    185th ARW
    442d Fighter Wing
    KC-135 Stratotanker

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