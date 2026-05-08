Faster Decisions Better Outcomes Photo 1

A U.S. Army Soldier with the Army Marksmanship Unit conducting rifle drills with the XM8 at Fort Benning, Georgia in February 2026. (Photo by U.S. Army)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 12:33
|Photo ID:
|9676097
|VIRIN:
|260216-A-WF349-6372
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|2
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