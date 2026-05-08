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    Faster Decisions, Better Outcomes Photo 2 [Image 3 of 4]

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    Faster Decisions, Better Outcomes Photo 2

    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Photo by Aliyah Harrison 

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    The XM8 Carbine is a carbine variant of the M7 Rifle. After receiving Soldier feedback on the weapon system, the Army decided to advance procurement of a shorter, lighter, more mobile version of the M7. (Photo by U.S. Army)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 12:33
    Photo ID: 9676095
    VIRIN: 260511-A-WF349-3059
    Resolution: 1771x996
    Size: 129.53 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Faster Decisions, Better Outcomes Photo 2 [Image 4 of 4], by Aliyah Harrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Weapon System
    XM8 Carbine
    M7 Rifle

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