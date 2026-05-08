Faster Decisions, Better Outcomes Photo 2

The XM8 Carbine is a carbine variant of the M7 Rifle. After receiving Soldier feedback on the weapon system, the Army decided to advance procurement of a shorter, lighter, more mobile version of the M7. (Photo by U.S. Army)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 12:33
|Photo ID:
|9676095
|VIRIN:
|260511-A-WF349-3059
|Resolution:
|1771x996
|Size:
|129.53 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|2
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