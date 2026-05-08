Faster Decisions Better Outcomes Photo 4

A U.S. Army Soldier with the Army Marksmanship Unit conducting rifle drills with the M250 Automatic Rifle at Fort Benning, Georgia, February 2026. (Photo by U.S. Army and USAASC)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 12:33
|Photo ID:
|9676094
|VIRIN:
|260216-A-WF349-8320
|Resolution:
|1180x720
|Size:
|254.67 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|2
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