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    Faster Decisions Better Outcomes Photo 4 [Image 2 of 4]

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    Faster Decisions Better Outcomes Photo 4

    UNITED STATES

    02.16.2026

    Photo by Aliyah Harrison 

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    A U.S. Army Soldier with the Army Marksmanship Unit conducting rifle drills with the M250 Automatic Rifle at Fort Benning, Georgia, February 2026. (Photo by U.S. Army and USAASC)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 12:33
    Photo ID: 9676094
    VIRIN: 260216-A-WF349-8320
    Resolution: 1180x720
    Size: 254.67 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Faster Decisions Better Outcomes Photo 4 [Image 4 of 4], by Aliyah Harrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Army Marksmanship Unit
    Rifle Drill
    Marksmanship
    M250 Automatic Rifle

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