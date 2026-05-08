Faster Decisions Better Outcomes Photo 3

A U.S. Army Soldier with the Army Marksmanship Unit conducting rifle drills with the M4A1 Carbine at Fort Benning, Georgia, February 2026. (Photo by U.S. Army and USAASC )
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 12:33
|Photo ID:
|9676091
|VIRIN:
|260511-A-WF349-5954
|Resolution:
|1244x707
|Size:
|386.16 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
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