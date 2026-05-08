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    Faster Decisions Better Outcomes Photo 3 [Image 4 of 4]

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    Faster Decisions Better Outcomes Photo 3

    UNITED STATES

    02.16.2026

    Photo by Aliyah Harrison 

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    A U.S. Army Soldier with the Army Marksmanship Unit conducting rifle drills with the M4A1 Carbine at Fort Benning, Georgia, February 2026. (Photo by U.S. Army and USAASC )

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 12:33
    Photo ID: 9676091
    VIRIN: 260511-A-WF349-5954
    Resolution: 1244x707
    Size: 386.16 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Faster Decisions Better Outcomes Photo 3 [Image 4 of 4], by Aliyah Harrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fort Benning
    Army Marksmanship Unit
    M4A1 Carbine
    Marksmanship

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