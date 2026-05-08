Brotherhood in Arms: Sgt. Ramirez Gets Promoted

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Promotion ceremony at Fort Knox, Kentucky, May 8, 2026. Shared celebrations of career milestones help strengthen unit cohesion and esprit de corps among Army Reserve Career Counselors. The ceremony, attended by peers and leadership, celebrates Sgt. Ramirez’s transition into a leadership role as a Career Counselor within the U.S. Army Reserve.