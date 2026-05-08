Promotion ceremony at Fort Knox, Kentucky, May 8, 2026. Shared celebrations of career milestones help strengthen unit cohesion and esprit de corps among Army Reserve Career Counselors. The ceremony, attended by peers and leadership, celebrates Sgt. Ramirez’s transition into a leadership role as a Career Counselor within the U.S. Army Reserve.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2026 20:27
|Photo ID:
|9674673
|VIRIN:
|260607-A-EC023-1017
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.7 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brotherhood in Arms: Sgt. Ramirez Gets Promoted [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.