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    Brotherhood in Arms: Sgt. Ramirez Gets Promoted [Image 6 of 6]

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    Brotherhood in Arms: Sgt. Ramirez Gets Promoted

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    Promotion ceremony at Fort Knox, Kentucky, May 8, 2026. Shared celebrations of career milestones help strengthen unit cohesion and esprit de corps among Army Reserve Career Counselors. The ceremony, attended by peers and leadership, celebrates Sgt. Ramirez’s transition into a leadership role as a Career Counselor within the U.S. Army Reserve.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 20:27
    Photo ID: 9674673
    VIRIN: 260607-A-EC023-1017
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.7 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brotherhood in Arms: Sgt. Ramirez Gets Promoted [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldier fires M4 carbine during Promotion Ceremony
    Leading the Way: Spc. Jacob Ramirez Earns His Stripes at Fort Knox
    Milestone Achievement: Sergeant Ramirez Celebrates Promotion
    Promotion Ceremony at Fort Knox Ky
    Commemorating Advancement
    Brotherhood in Arms: Sgt. Ramirez Gets Promoted

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    range day
    U.S. Army
    10th Mountain Division
    firing range
    Army soldiers
    FORSCOM

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