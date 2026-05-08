Date Taken: 05.08.2026 Date Posted: 05.10.2026 20:27 Photo ID: 9674667 VIRIN: 260607-A-EC023-1002 Resolution: 5477x3651 Size: 2.42 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

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This work, Soldier fires M4 carbine during Promotion Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.