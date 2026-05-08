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    Soldier fires M4 carbine during Promotion Ceremony [Image 1 of 6]

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    Soldier fires M4 carbine during Promotion Ceremony

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    U.S. Army Sergeant Ramirez, with an M4 carbine Fort Knox, Kentucky, maintaining marksmanship proficiency is a fundamental requirement for Soldiers to ensure mission readiness and combat effectiveness.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 20:27
    Photo ID: 9674667
    VIRIN: 260607-A-EC023-1002
    Resolution: 5477x3651
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Soldier fires M4 carbine during Promotion Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldier fires M4 carbine during Promotion Ceremony
    Leading the Way: Spc. Jacob Ramirez Earns His Stripes at Fort Knox
    Milestone Achievement: Sergeant Ramirez Celebrates Promotion
    Promotion Ceremony at Fort Knox Ky
    Commemorating Advancement
    Brotherhood in Arms: Sgt. Ramirez Gets Promoted

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    TAGS

    M4 carbine
    weapons qualification
    OCP uniform
    U.S. Army
    marksmanship
    firing range

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