U.S. Army Sergeant Ramirez, with an M4 carbine Fort Knox, Kentucky, maintaining marksmanship proficiency is a fundamental requirement for Soldiers to ensure mission readiness and combat effectiveness.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2026 20:27
|Photo ID:
|9674667
|VIRIN:
|260607-A-EC023-1002
|Resolution:
|5477x3651
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier fires M4 carbine during Promotion Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.