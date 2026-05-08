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    Milestone Achievement: Sergeant Ramirez Celebrates Promotion [Image 3 of 6]

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    Milestone Achievement: Sergeant Ramirez Celebrates Promotion

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    U.S. Army Sergeant Ramirez serves a slice of promotion cake During his Promotion at Fort Knox Ky, Celebrating milestones within the unit fosters camaraderie and strengthens the bonds between Soldiers within the Career Counselor career field.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 20:27
    Photo ID: 9674669
    VIRIN: 260607-A-EC023-1006
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Milestone Achievement: Sergeant Ramirez Celebrates Promotion [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldier fires M4 carbine during Promotion Ceremony
    Leading the Way: Spc. Jacob Ramirez Earns His Stripes at Fort Knox
    Milestone Achievement: Sergeant Ramirez Celebrates Promotion
    Promotion Ceremony at Fort Knox Ky
    Commemorating Advancement
    Brotherhood in Arms: Sgt. Ramirez Gets Promoted

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    Valdez
    Operational Camouflage Pattern
    soldier
    U.S. Army
    firing range
    small arms range

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