U.S. Army Sergeant Ramirez serves a slice of promotion cake During his Promotion at Fort Knox Ky, Celebrating milestones within the unit fosters camaraderie and strengthens the bonds between Soldiers within the Career Counselor career field.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2026 20:27
|Photo ID:
|9674669
|VIRIN:
|260607-A-EC023-1006
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Milestone Achievement: Sergeant Ramirez Celebrates Promotion [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.