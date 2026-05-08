Honored in a promotion ceremony at Fort Knox, Kentucky, The day’s events highlighted the dual nature of the Soldier-Sgt: maintaining technical proficiency on the range while stepping into new leadership roles within the U.S. Army Reserve.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2026 20:27
|Photo ID:
|9674671
|VIRIN:
|260607-A-EC023-1008
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.76 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Promotion Ceremony at Fort Knox Ky [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.