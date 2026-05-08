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    Promotion Ceremony at Fort Knox Ky [Image 4 of 6]

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    Promotion Ceremony at Fort Knox Ky

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    Honored in a promotion ceremony at Fort Knox, Kentucky, The day’s events highlighted the dual nature of the Soldier-Sgt: maintaining technical proficiency on the range while stepping into new leadership roles within the U.S. Army Reserve.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 20:27
    Photo ID: 9674671
    VIRIN: 260607-A-EC023-1008
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Promotion Ceremony at Fort Knox Ky [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldier fires M4 carbine during Promotion Ceremony
    Leading the Way: Spc. Jacob Ramirez Earns His Stripes at Fort Knox
    Milestone Achievement: Sergeant Ramirez Celebrates Promotion
    Promotion Ceremony at Fort Knox Ky
    Commemorating Advancement
    Brotherhood in Arms: Sgt. Ramirez Gets Promoted

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    TAGS

    sergeant major
    military training
    unit training
    Operational Camouflage Pattern
    OCP uniform
    U.S. Army

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