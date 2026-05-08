U.S. Army Sgt. Jacob Ramirez presents cake to a fellow Soldier following his promotion from Specialist to Sergeant at Fort Knox, Kentucky, May 8, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2026 20:27
|Photo ID:
|9674659
|VIRIN:
|260607-A-EC023-1015
|Resolution:
|3965x3362
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commemorating Advancement [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.