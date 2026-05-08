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    Sailors aboard future LCS 31 participate in a community day ahead of the upcoming commissioning ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

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    Sailors aboard future LCS 31 participate in a community day ahead of the upcoming commissioning ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    05.10.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Blair 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    CLEVELAND (May 10, 2026) – The crew of the Navy’s last Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Cleveland (LCS 31) participate in a community day ahead of the upcoming commissioning ceremony in Cleveland. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Blair)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 16:16
    Photo ID: 9674474
    VIRIN: 260510-N-JO162-1059
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.45 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sailors aboard future LCS 31 participate in a community day ahead of the upcoming commissioning ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sailors aboard future LCS 31 participate in a community day ahead of the upcoming commissioning ceremony
    Sailors aboard future LCS 31 participate in a community day ahead of the upcoming commissioning ceremony
    Sailors aboard future LCS 31 participate in a community day ahead of the upcoming commissioning ceremony
    Sailors aboard future LCS 31 participate in a community day ahead of the upcoming commissioning ceremony
    Sailors aboard future LCS 31 participate in a community day ahead of the upcoming commissioning ceremony

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