Sailors aboard future LCS 31 participate in a community day ahead of the upcoming commissioning ceremony

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CLEVELAND (May 10, 2026) – The crew of the Navy’s last Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Cleveland (LCS 31) participate in a community day ahead of the upcoming commissioning ceremony in Cleveland. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Blair)