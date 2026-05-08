Sailors aboard future LCS 31 participate in a community day ahead of the upcoming commissioning ceremony

CLEVELAND (May 10, 2026) – The crew of the Navy’s last Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Cleveland (LCS 31) participate in a community day ahead of the upcoming commissioning ceremony in Cleveland. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Blair)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2026 16:18
|Photo ID:
|9674472
|VIRIN:
|260510-N-JO162-1013
|Resolution:
|5566x3711
|Size:
|5.61 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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